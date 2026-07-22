Uzbekistan seeks Chinese investment in mining sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Uzbekistan and Chinese businesses discussed expanding cooperation in the mining sector during talks focused on investment opportunities, geological exploration and mineral resource development.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan's Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology following a meeting between First Deputy Minister of Mining Industry and Geology Feruza Khamidova and a Chinese delegation led by Zhao Yaqing, head of the Tongchuan Entrepreneurs Chamber of Commerce in Beijing.

The sides reviewed prospects for broadening bilateral cooperation in Uzbekistan's mining industry, with particular attention to investment opportunities and the implementation of projects in geological exploration and subsoil use.

Khamidova highlighted what she described as the growing interest of Chinese companies in Uzbekistan's mining sector and outlined the country's regulatory framework governing access to mineral resources.

She said Uzbekistan's system for granting subsoil use rights is based on the principles of openness and transparency, providing investors with clear mechanisms for participating in mining and exploration projects.

The Chinese delegation expressed readiness to participate in prospective mining projects in Uzbekistan and to contribute advanced technologies and industry expertise, the ministry said.

The parties agreed to continue discussions on the identified areas of cooperation and exchange specific proposals for potential joint projects.

The meeting reflects Uzbekistan's broader efforts to attract foreign investment into its mining industry as the government seeks to develop the country's substantial mineral resources and expand international partnerships. China has become one of Uzbekistan's key economic partners, with growing cooperation spanning mining, energy, manufacturing and infrastructure.