Kyrgyzstan approves export strategy for industrial cluster through 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved a draft resolution on the adoption of the Export and Marketing Strategy for 2026–2030 for the country's industrial cluster enterprises.

According to the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers, the decision was made during a regular meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers chaired by Adylbek Kasymaliev.

"A draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic on approving the Export and Marketing Strategy for 2026–2030 for enterprises of Kyrgyzstan's industrial cluster was reviewed and approved," the government said in a statement.

According to the statement, the purpose of the document is to identify priority areas for developing exports of pharmaceutical products, jewelry, and agricultural products.

According to Trend's analysis, the latest Cabinet meeting highlighted the Kyrgyz government's focus on strengthening implementation discipline while advancing long-term economic priorities. By linking the execution of the 2026 Action Plan to the future accountability of government agencies, the authorities are signaling a greater emphasis on measurable performance and results-based governance.

The approval of the Export and Marketing Strategy for 2026–2030 reflects Kyrgyzstan's broader effort to diversify its industrial base and increase the value of non-resource exports. Prioritizing pharmaceutical products, jewelry, and agricultural goods suggests an intention to develop sectors with higher export potential and improve the country's competitiveness in regional and international markets.