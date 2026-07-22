Germany, Azerbaijan deepen relations through Strategic Agenda - Niklas Wagner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Germany and Azerbaijan have deepened strong relations with a Strategic Agenda, Director for Eastern Europe, South Caucasus and Black Sea Cooperation at the German Foreign Office Niklas Wagner said.

Wagner shared the information on his official X social media account.

"Today we deepened the strong relations between Germany and Azerbaijan with a Strategic Agenda. We will work on intensifying our cooperation across different sectors and welcome the historic momentum in the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan," Wagner stated.

Meanwhile, the cooperation was formalized through a Joint Declaration on a Strategic Agenda for the Bilateral Partnership signed between Azerbaijan and Germany in Berlin on July 21.

The document highlights the sides’ intention to expand cooperation in political and diplomatic dialogue, trade and investment, energy, connectivity, infrastructure, security, education, science and technology. The declaration also emphasizes the importance of the current momentum in Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, including the outcomes of the August 8, 2025 Washington Summit and subsequent steps toward the normalization of ties. Germany reaffirmed its support for efforts aimed at achieving sustainable peace in the South Caucasus.

Within the economic dimension, Azerbaijan and Germany noted the potential for further cooperation in areas such as green energy, low-carbon hydrogen, energy efficiency, climate action, environmental protection, sustainable water management and transport connectivity. The document also envisages strengthening cooperation in education, research, digital transformation, innovation and people-to-people contacts.

The declaration was signed in Berlin by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.