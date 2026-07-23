President Ilham Aliyev approves amendments to laws on IDPs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved amendments to the laws "On the status of refugees and internally displaced persons" and "On social protection of internally displaced persons and persons treated as equal to them".

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

As a result of the amendments to the Housing Code, a new "Permanent Settlement Fund in the liberated territories" is being established. The residential areas included in this fund will be used to resettle internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their native places and transfer these apartments to their ownership.

According to the amendments to the law "On the status of refugees and internally displaced persons", the cases of loss of IDP status have become more specific. Thus, after provision of a person with another residential area in accordance with the dimensions established for the region in which he/she lives instead of his previous place of residence, his property rights will be considered fully restored.

Individuals who don't accept the housing offered by the state will also lose their IDP status.

The 3-year grace period provided for in the current legislation will be calculated from the date the individual loses their IDP status or refuses the offered housing.

In addition, the mechanism for resettlement of IDPs is being updated with the amendment to the law "On social protection of IDPs and persons treated as equal to them". According to the new approach, the state's obligation will be considered fulfilled by offering a citizen housing.