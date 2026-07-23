Azerbaijan's public procurement share in GDP reaches 8.4% in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. The share of public procurement in gross domestic product (GDP) in Azerbaijan reached 8.4% in 2025.

This was reported by the Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan, Vugar Gulmammadov, in a joint interview with Trend News Agency and Public Television.

According to him, last year, 19,000 public procurements worth 10.8 billion manat ($6.3 billion) were carried out in the country.

"The share of public procurement in gross domestic product increased by 0.6 percentage points to 8.4% in 2025. Public procurement is the main financial and legal tool for determining the needs of the state and meeting these needs through public spending. The quality of procurement has a significant impact on both the country's economic development and fiscal sustainability," he said.

Gulmammadov noted that in international practice, the share of public procurement in GDP varies between 13-20%, and its share in state budget expenditures varies between 30-50%.

He also noted that since the existing reports do not reflect the purchases made by state enterprises at their own expense and by some institutions, the indicators just partly reflect the actual situation.