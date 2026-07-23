Turkmenistan moves to modernize Turkmengaz facilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. Turkmenistan has approved further modernization of the material and technical base of state concern Turkmengaz.

This was reflected in a statement published by Turkmengaz following a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

According to the statement, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet Guvanch Agajanov reported on the ongoing modernization of enterprises and institutions operating under Turkmengaz, noting that the work is aimed at ensuring reliable natural gas supplies to domestic consumers and supporting gas exports.

"Special importance is attached to expanding cooperation with leading international partners, in particular with one of the companies of the Federal Republic of Germany. This is a clear result of the favorable conditions created for the development of Turkmen-German business cooperation," the statement said.

Turkmenistan has been actively modernizing its gas industry as part of a broader strategy to increase production efficiency and expand processing capacity. Earlier this month, President Berdimuhamedov authorized Turkmengaz to conclude a contract with Germany's Vietz GmbH for the supply of specialized technical equipment to modernize production facilities. According to the government, the project forms part of ongoing efforts to upgrade the country's gas infrastructure while expanding cooperation with international technology providers.

To note, Turkmenistan has accelerated the modernization of its gas industry as part of a broader investment cycle focused on upgrading industrial infrastructure and expanding cooperation with international technology partners. Alongside increasing natural gas production, the government is investing in gas processing, petrochemicals and the modernization of production facilities to improve efficiency and support long-term export capacity.

A key element of this strategy is the development of the giant Galkynysh gas field. Earlier this year, construction began on the fourth phase of the field with $5.1 billion in domestic financing. The project is expected to add 10 billion cubic meters of annual production capacity, reinforcing Turkmenistan's position among the world's leading natural gas producers.