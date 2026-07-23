Azerbaijan records rise in single-source procurement amount (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. The total amount of single-source procurement in Azerbaijan rose by 532 million manat ($312.9 million) in 2025.

This was reported by the Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan, Vugar Gulmammadov, in a joint interview with Trend News Agency and Public Television.

According to him, a comparison of 2023-2025 shows that the growth rate of non-competitive procurement is higher than competitive procurement.

"Last year, 9,035 procurements were carried out using the single-source procurement method. Although this indicator decreased by 7.6% in terms of number, it means a growth of about 10% or 532 million manat in terms of amount," he said.

Gulmammadov noted that single-source procurement is widely used in international practice, especially in the military and defense industry.

He added that, according to research by the European Court of Auditors, more than 30% of public procurement in European countries is conducted as "single-bid tenders" with only one supplier participating, which is essentially a procurement model that restricts competition.