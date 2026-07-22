Turkmenistan, Türkiye discuss exchange digitalization, warehouse systems

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. A delegation from the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET) is holding talks with representatives of the Turkish Mercantile Exchange (TÜRİB) in Ankara on commodity trading mechanisms, electronic systems and licensed warehouse operations.

This is reflected in the publication of TÜRİB on X social media platform.

"TÜRİB is hosting the delegation from the Turkmenistan State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange (TDEHB) in Ankara on July 22–23, 2026. During the two-day program, attended by TDEHB Deputy Chairman Yusup Amansaryyev and Deputy Head of the Legal and Human Resources Department Azat Jelilov, mutual exchange of knowledge and experience will take place on licensed warehousing, the ELÜS market, authorized classification, TÜRİS applications, and the functioning of agricultural product markets. The delegation will also conduct inspections at the Polatlı Commodity Exchange, laboratory services, and licensed warehousing facilities. We hope that this visit will contribute to institutional cooperation between Türkiye and Turkmenistan and to the development of commodity markets," the post says.

During the meetings, representatives of the two exchanges are discussing the use of electronic warehouse receipts (ELÜS), commodity classification procedures and the operation of the TÜRİS electronic trading platform. The agenda also includes the exchange of experience in managing licensed warehouse systems and organizing agricultural commodity trading.

As part of the visit, the Turkmen delegation is scheduled to visit the Polatlı Commodity Exchange to review its warehouse infrastructure and laboratory facilities. The consultations are aimed at developing cooperation between SCRMET and TÜRİB and exploring opportunities to apply relevant trading and storage mechanisms in commodity exchange operations.