Turkmenistan, Netherlands eye Business Forum to boost cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. Turkmenistan and the Netherlands have discussed holding a bilateral business forum in The Hague to expand economic cooperation.

This was reflected in a statement published by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium following a meeting between Ambassador to the Netherlands Sapar Palvanov and the Dutch Deputy Foreign Minister and Director-General for Political Affairs, Joost Flamand.

The diplomats discussed the possibility of organizing a Turkmen-Dutch Business Forum in The Hague with the participation of government officials, business representatives and leading companies from both countries.

"It was noted that such a forum would undoubtedly provide additional impetus to bilateral trade and economic cooperation, facilitate the establishment of direct business contacts and contribute to the launch of joint projects in Turkmenistan involving advanced Dutch technologies," the embassy said.

In addition, the sides exchanged views on expanding cooperation in water resources management, water-saving technologies, climate change adaptation and the development of modern water infrastructure, as well as broader political, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands is one of Europe's leading investors in sustainable agriculture, water management, logistics and high-tech manufacturing. For Turkmenistan, cooperation with Dutch companies is of particular interest in areas such as water-saving technologies, greenhouse agriculture, transport infrastructure and industrial modernization. In recent years, Ashgabat has sought to expand partnerships with European businesses as part of broader efforts to diversify its economy, attract advanced technologies and increase non-hydrocarbon investment.