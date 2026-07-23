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Azerbaijan and IMF brainstorm forthcoming projects

Economy News 23 July 2026 18:09 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan and IMF brainstorm forthcoming projects
Photo: Central Bank of Azerbaijan
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Economic Journalist Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) discussed projects planned for the future period.

This is reflected in a report published by the CBA.

According to the report, Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank Toghrul Aliyev met with a delegation led by Head of IMF Mission to Azerbaijan Anna Bordon.

The meeting discussed the macroeconomic environment in the country, development trends and prospects of the banking sector, as well as the results of the assessment conducted within the framework of the IMF mission.

In addition, an exchange of views was held on projects implemented within the framework of cooperation with the IMF.

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