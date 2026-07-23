Israel's Arad hosts funeral for Azerbaijani People's Artist Tofig Mirzayev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. A funeral ceremony of People's Artist of Azerbaijan, prominent theater and film actor, director Tofig Mirzayev was held on July 22, 2026, in Arad city, Israel, where he spent the last years of his life.

This was reported by the press service of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Azerbaijani community living in Israel and Tofig Mirzayev's son.

Vice-President of the "AzIz" Israel-Azerbaijan International Association, Head of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center operating in Israel, Yegana Salman, delivered a speech and expressed deep condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased on behalf of the Azerbaijani community.

She narrated about Mirzayev's invaluable services to the development of Azerbaijani culture, his constant attachment to Azerbaijan despite living far from his homeland, and his contributions to diaspora activities.

The speeches emphasized that Mirzayev's contributions to the development of Azerbaijani culture and diaspora activities will always be remembered with gratitude, and his dear memory will live in the memory of the Azerbaijani community with deep respect and reverence.

Wreaths were laid on the grave of the deceased on behalf of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora and the "AzIz" Israel-Azerbaijan International Association, and his memory was commemorated with respect.