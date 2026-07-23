Chamber of Accounts proposes upgrade to Azerbaijan’s State Budget (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. The Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan has submitted about 46 new recommendations regarding the implementation of the state budget.

This was reported by the Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts, Vugar Gulmammadov, in a joint interview with Trend News Agency and Public Television.

According to him, during the budget discussions, several changes were made to the report and the draft law together with the Ministry of Finance and other state agencies based on the proposals of the Chamber of Accounts.

"We have submitted about 46 new recommendations. These recommendations are related to both legislative and institutional changes," he said.

Gulmammadov added that in the future, one of the main goals of the Chamber of Accounts is to submit consolidated financial statements and audit opinions on the operating budget to the state budget in accordance with international practice.