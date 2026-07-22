Kazakhstan reviews $15bn petrochemical projects roadmap

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy has reviewed the implementation of the Petrochemical Industry Development Roadmap for 2024–2030, including a portfolio of major projects with a total investment value of about $15 billion.

This is reflected in the statement of the ministry, following a meeting of its Public Council chaired by Zhakyp Khairushev with the participation of Vice Minister of Energy Sanzhar Zharkeshov.

"During the meeting, it was noted that work to improve the regulatory framework continues as part of the implementation of the Roadmap for the Development of the Petrochemical Industry. Parliament is currently considering a draft Law "On the Petrochemical Industry," which will create favorable conditions for attracting investment. The total investment portfolio for projects in the industry amounts to approximately $15 billion," the statement says.

During the meeting, ministry representatives presented updates on the implementation of key petrochemical projects and measures aimed at developing the sector. The participants reviewed projects planned within the framework of the roadmap, including the construction of a polyethylene production facility, the development of a gas separation complex, and the establishment of production capacities for butadiene, alkylate, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and urea.

The meeting also covered the draft law "On the Petrochemical Industry," which is currently under consideration by Kazakhstan’s Parliament. The document is expected to establish additional regulatory frameworks for the development of the sector. In addition, the Public Council reviewed its activities related to the development of Kazakhstan’s fuel and energy complex during the first half of 2026.