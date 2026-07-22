Kyrgyzstan issues new directives to accelerate energy sector development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reviewed issues related to the development of the country's energy sector and issued several instructions to the relevant government agencies.

This was announced by the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, following the regular Cabinet meeting chaired by Adylbek Kasymaliev.

"The meeting considered issues related to the development of the energy sector. Following the discussion, several instructions were issued to the relevant government agencies," the Cabinet of Ministers said in a statement.

Earlier, President Sadyr Japarov announced that, starting July 21, the Ministry of Energy would begin providing daily public updates on the country's energy situation.

He stated that Kyrgyzstan had commissioned around 50 small and medium-sized hydropower plants over the past five years and was building about 50 more, but the country still faced an electricity deficit due to steadily rising demand driven by the construction of new industrial enterprises, social facilities, and housing.

The president expressed confidence that the shortage would be eliminated through the consistent implementation of ongoing energy projects.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan's energy sector is dominated by hydropower, which accounts for the vast majority of the country's electricity generation thanks to its abundant mountain rivers and significant water resources. The government is prioritizing the construction and modernization of hydropower plants while also expanding solar and wind energy projects to diversify the energy mix. At the same time, Kyrgyzstan is upgrading its electricity transmission infrastructure and strengthening regional energy cooperation through Central Asian power trade initiatives. These efforts are aimed at improving energy security, meeting growing domestic demand, and increasing the country's potential as a regional electricity exporter.