Iran announces latest death toll linked to U.S. attacks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Since June 27, US airstrikes on Iran have resulted in the deaths of 53 people.

This was reported on the social media platform “X” by Hossein Kermanpour, director of the Public Relations Center at Iran’s Ministry of Health, Treatment, and Medical Education.

“During the reporting period, 592 people were injured, and 53 were killed as a result of U.S. airstrikes on Iran,” he said.

Kermanpour added that six of the dead and 39 of the injured were women. To date, 535 people have been treated and discharged, while 36 remain under treatment. Of these, 21 received outpatient care.

Meanwhile, the latest escalation in U.S.-Iranian relations began on July 8. On that day, for the first time since the signing of the memorandum between Washington and Tehran, U.S. forces launched several waves of strikes on Iranian territory, allegedly in response to an attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. On the same day, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the end of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began attacking U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman.

Iran–U.S. relations remain highly strained, shaped by long-standing disputes over Iran’s nuclear program, regional influence, sanctions, and security issues. Diplomatic engagement between the two countries has remained limited, with periods of indirect negotiations alternating with heightened tensions. The United States continues to maintain extensive sanctions on Iran, while Tehran has repeatedly criticized Washington’s policies and called for changes in its approach. Despite deep disagreements, both sides have at times engaged in dialogue on specific issues, particularly when regional stability and security concerns require coordination. The future of bilateral ties largely depends on developments in nuclear diplomacy, regional dynamics, and broader geopolitical relations.