Azerbaijan highlights irreplaceable role of human factor amid AI progress in journalism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Artificial intelligence (AI) can speed up and facilitate the work of journalists, but it cannot completely replace their professional activities and the human factor in the media, Rashad Bayramov, Advisor to the Minister of Digital Development and Transport, said at the "AI for Media" training, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that the main mission of journalism, along with the search for truth, also requires maintaining professional relations with sources of information, which makes the work of the media even more difficult.

"The press has always tried to find the golden mean. On the one hand, it should investigate issues of concern to society, and on the other hand, it should maintain professional relations with the institutions from which it receives information so that it can obtain reliable information in the future," the advisor emphasized.

Bayramov pointed out that in recent years, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport has established continuous cooperation with media representatives through press conferences, briefings, events, and trainings. According to him, this cooperation serves both to provide educational information to journalists and to build mutual trust.

The minister's advisor recalled that in recent years, Azerbaijan has adopted important documents such as the digital development concept, the artificial intelligence strategy, and the action plan for accelerating digital development. For this reason, he emphasized the importance of journalists' in-depth knowledge of the concepts and terminology in the field of digital technologies.

Bayramov said that in the "AI for Media" training, participants will be introduced to topical topics of modern journalism, such as prompt engineering, preventing hallucinations in artificial intelligence systems, preparing correct surveys, and combating "deepfake" technologies.

Although he noted that AI can be widely applied in many areas in the future, he emphasized that the human factor is indispensable in journalism.

"The search for truth, a fair approach, and the protection of ethical principles in journalism cannot be fully ensured by artificial intelligence. The prepared material must necessarily be analyzed by a journalist, the facts must be checked, and it must be evaluated based on ethical criteria," he added.