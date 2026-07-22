Azerbaijan, Czech Agrofert Group discuss new co-op opportunities (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Azerbaijan discussed opportunities for cooperation with the Czech Agrofert Group.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy.

According to the ministry, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with Petr Cingr, vice chairman of the board of directors of the Czech company Agrofert Group, which operates in the agro-industrial sector of the Czech Republic.

The meeting explored opportunities for cooperation with the Agrofert Group in the agro-industrial, chemical, and energy sectors.

The parties discussed expanding cooperation between economic entities and developing business relations in line with the prospects for the development of economic and trade ties between our countries. Information was provided on Azerbaijan’s favorable business and investment climate, reforms aimed at developing the non-oil and gas sector, and government support mechanisms for entrepreneurship.

Moreover, the sides explored opportunities for cooperation in the agro-industrial, chemical, and energy sectors, as well as opportunities for joint activities on investment projects.

Meanwhile, the Agrofert Group is one of the largest private conglomerates headquartered in Prague, with operations spanning agriculture, food production, chemicals, renewable energy, and forestry. Founded in 1993, the company has expanded into several Central and Eastern European countries and manages hundreds of subsidiaries. Agrofert is a major producer of fertilizers, agricultural products, and food items, making it an important player in the region's agribusiness and chemical industries. The group has also invested in sustainability initiatives, including renewable energy projects and modern agricultural technologies to improve efficiency and environmental performance.