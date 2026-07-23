Azerbaijan and Russia discuss cooperation in fighting climate change (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. Cooperation in the field of combating climate change, COP issues, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest have been discussed between Azerbaijan and Russia.

This is reflected in a report released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

According to the report, on July 23, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the Assistant to the President of Russia, Special Representative of the President for Climate Issues, Ruslan Edelgeriyev.

Bayramov provided information on the experience and results gained by Azerbaijan within the framework of the COP-29 Presidency, as well as the close cooperation of our country with Australia, which will hold the Presidency of COP-31, and the host Türkiye.

The meeting also touched upon issues of bilateral cooperation in the Caspian Sea. In this context, the importance of intensifying the activities of the bilateral Working Group established on the Caspian Sea was emphasized.

The necessity of protecting the water resources and unique ecosystem of the Caspian Sea was noted, and the importance of applying innovative technologies and implementing joint projects in this direction, including in the agricultural sector, was highlighted.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on other bilateral issues of mutual interest.