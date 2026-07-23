Uzbekistan's Uzum earns spot on CNBC's global fintech ranking

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. Uzbekistan's digital ecosystem Uzum has been included in CNBC and Statista's World's Top Fintech Companies 2026 ranking for the first time, earning recognition in the Neobanking category.

This was reflected in the press release issued by the Uzum.

The annual ranking, compiled by CNBC in partnership with market research firm Statista, recognizes financial technology companies based on business performance and category-specific industry metrics, including growth, operational performance and digital maturity.

Uzum said its inclusion reflects the expansion of digital financial services in Uzbekistan, where the company offers banking, payments, e-commerce and other digital services through an integrated platform.

"This recognition is, above all, a testament to the fact that an ecosystem approach is transforming the everyday financial experience of millions of people. We are building an ecosystem that scales through a seamless user experience, where financial and everyday services are integrated into a single environment. This makes it easier for users to access the solutions they need while enabling us to continuously expand our product offering and make modern digital services available across the country. This approach has already led more than 6 million users to choose Uzum Bank cards, as the card has become a natural part of everyday interaction with the ecosystem rather than simply a payment instrument. We are creating a seamless digital experience in which financial services are embedded into daily life, allowing users to shop, pay, access installment financing, transfer money and use other services within a single ecosystem in just a few clicks," said Djasur Djumaev, CEO and Founder of Uzum, "By combining technology, convenience and an ecosystem-based model, we are able to scale our services rapidly, expand access to digital financial solutions, create new opportunities for entrepreneurs through embedded finance and contribute to the development of Uzbekistan's digital economy."

According to the company, more than 6 million users have chosen Uzum Bank cards, which are integrated with the broader ecosystem and provide access to payments, installment financing, money transfers and other digital services.

The Neobanking category recognizes companies that provide banking and banking-related services primarily through digital channels rather than traditional branch networks.

CNBC and Statista said the ranking is based on a methodology that combines general business performance indicators with sector-specific metrics designed to evaluate companies across different segments of the fintech industry.

The recognition comes as Uzbekistan's financial sector continues to undergo rapid digital transformation, supported by rising adoption of digital payments, expanding fintech services and government initiatives aimed at promoting financial inclusion and innovation. The growing use of digital banking platforms has intensified competition among fintech providers while accelerating the country's shift toward a more digitally driven financial ecosystem.