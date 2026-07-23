Azerbaijan establishes Permanent Settlement Fund in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. A Permanent Settlement Fund is being established in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

This is reflected in the laws "On the status of refugees and internally displaced persons" and "On social protection of internally displaced persons and persons equal to them", approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

The residential areas included in the fund will no longer be provided to citizens on the basis of a lease agreement, but on the basis of ownership. The procedure for resettling internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the fund's residential areas and transferring these residential areas to their ownership will be determined by the body (institution) designated by the relevant executive authority.

The amendments to the law "On the status of refugees and internally displaced persons" clearly define the loss of status when a person acquires a new residential area instead of their previous place of residence in the liberated territory or refuses the opportunity.

By a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, the Cabinet of Ministers will approve, within 4 months, in accordance with Article 108-1 of the Housing Code, the procedure for resettling IDPs in the residential areas of the permanent settlement fund in the liberated territories and transferring these residential areas to their ownership, in coordination with the President of Azerbaijan.