Kazakhstan's SAF plant project enters next implementation stage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. Kazakhstan has advanced to the next stage of implementing its first sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production project.

This was announced by the press service of the KazMunayGas (KMG).

According to KMG, KazMunayGas-Aero, a subsidiary of KMG, KazFoodProducts and U.S.-based engineering company KBR signed two trilateral agreements paving the way for the project's next phase.

The agreements provide for the development of a Process Design Package (PDP) for the future production facility and a licensing agreement for the use of KBR's PURESAF℠ technology, which includes the Alcohol-to-Jet (ATJ) process for producing aviation fuel from alcohol-based feedstock.

The documents establish the organizational, legal, and technological framework required for the project to proceed to the next stage of implementation.

"The project is of particular importance in the context of the President's directive to transform Kazakhstan into an international aviation hub with strong transit potential. It will also enable the integration of domestically produced agricultural feedstock into high-tech, low-carbon fuel production value chains", KMG says.

The initiative is aimed at supporting the decarbonization of the aviation sector and contributing to Kazakhstan's commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

KBR is a Houston-based engineering and technology company operating in more than 80 countries, while KazFoodProducts is a major Kazakh agro-industrial holding company that includes the BioOperations plant specializing in deep grain processing and bioethanol production.

The sustainable aviation fuel production plant is planned to be built in Kazakhstan's Kostanay region.