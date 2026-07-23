Azerbaijan reports growth in natural gas production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. In the first half of this year, Azerbaijan produced 25.180 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

This was reported in a report by Azerbaijan's State Statistical Committee.

According to the report, production volume increased by 190.8 million cubic meters, or 0.8%, compared to the same period last year.

In the first half of last year, natural gas production in Azerbaijan totaled 24.989 billion cubic meters.

Over the reporting period, 19.551 billion cubic meters of marketable natural gas were produced, which is 209.2 million cubic meters, or 1.1%, more than during the same period last year.

In the first half of last year, the country produced 19.342 billion cubic meters of marketable natural gas.

Overall, the total value of Azerbaijan’s mining industry’s output decreased by 0.2% compared to the same period last year, amounting to 20.0 billion manats.

In addition, the State Customs Committee reports that during the first six months of this year, Azerbaijan exported 12.431 billion cubic meters of natural gas (in gaseous form) worth $4.106 billion. Compared to the same period last year, the value of natural gas exports decreased by $436.5 million, or 9.6%, while the volume increased by 65.8 million metric tons, or 0.5%.

Against the backdrop of growing gas production, Azerbaijan continues to strengthen its position as a reliable supplier in international energy markets. In short, the geographic reach of Azerbaijan’s natural gas exports continues to expand.

At the opening ceremony of the 2026 annual meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group, President Ilham Aliyev stated that Azerbaijan currently exports natural gas to 16 countries.

"Today, Azerbaijan is number one from the point of view of the geography of gas pipeline supply. We supply natural gas to 16 countries, and their number is growing year after year and will continue to grow. Oil supplies cover even more countries, and this is all to the benefit of producers, transit countries, and consumers.

So, a kind of teamwork, which has been created, really is unique in the sense of the complexity of the implementation of projects from the point of view of financing, the point of view of terrain, the point of view of different political obstacles, which we had in front of us," the head of state emphasized.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, speaking at the plenary session of the ministry’s "International Cooperation for a Sustainable and Diversified Energy Future," held as part of Baku Energy Week, stated that last year Azerbaijan’s share of the total volume of gas imported via pipelines to the European Union amounted to 8.1%.

According to him, Azerbaijan’s strategic importance today is determined not by the volume of energy it produces, but by how effectively it can connect regions and markets.

"Azerbaijan exports oil to more than 20 countries, and the number of countries purchasing Azerbaijani natural gas has reached 16, placing our country among the world leaders in terms of the geographic reach of its pipeline gas exports," the minister said.

Shahbazov noted that last year, Azerbaijan accounted for 8.1% of pipeline gas imports into the European Union.

"Last year and during the first four months of this year, Azerbaijan exported 16.7 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe, 12.8 billion cubic meters to Türkiye, 3.3 billion cubic meters to Georgia, and 800 million cubic meters to Syria," he added.