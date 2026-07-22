Turkmenistan, US advance economic cooperation in bilateral talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Turkmenistan and the United States discussed the agenda of bilateral cooperation with particular emphasis on the economy.

This was reflected in the statement of the Turkmen MFA, following a meeting between Minister Rashid Meredov and newly appointed Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of the United States Diplomatic Mission in Turkmenistan Kristin Hawkins.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed the current state of Turkmenistan–US relations and exchanged views on prospects for further cooperation in political, diplomatic, trade and economic spheres. Particular attention was paid to expanding contacts between the two countries, including cooperation in economic development, cultural and humanitarian exchanges, and interaction within international organizations. The diplomats also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest, as well as opportunities to maintain regular dialogue between the two countries.

"Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continuing constructive engagement and further developing bilateral relations," the statement says.

Meanwhile, Hawkins took over the position in July 2026, succeeding Ambassador Elizabeth Rood, who concluded her diplomatic tenure in Turkmenistan. Hawkins is a career U.S. Foreign Service Officer. Before her appointment in Ashgabat, she served as U.S. Consul General in Lahore, Pakistan, from 2023 through 2025. Elizabeth Rood, a career member of the U.S. Senior Foreign Service with the rank of Minister-Counselor, served as U.S. Ambassador to Turkmenistan from July 2024.