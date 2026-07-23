Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan advance e-visa launch

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are advancing practical work to simplify cross-border travel, including the introduction of an electronic visa system.

This was announced by Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Ravshanbek Alimov, during a briefing in Ashgabat, according to a press release issued by the press service of the Turkmen government on July 23.

According to the ambassador, the necessary legal framework was created following amendments to Turkmenistan's legislation adopted in 2026, while the two countries' consular authorities are currently coordinating the technical parameters of the electronic visa application system.

"The relevant legal conditions have already been created, and the competent consular authorities are now coordinating the technical parameters of the electronic forms," Alimov said.

The ambassador also noted that Uzbekistan is placing particular emphasis on developing cross-border tourism routes in Central Asia. Among the key initiatives is the Khiva - Kunya Urgench - Ashgabat - Mary - Bukhara tourism corridor, designed to connect the historical and cultural heritage sites of the two neighboring countries.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have consistently expanded bilateral cooperation in transport, trade and tourism as part of broader efforts to improve regional connectivity in Central Asia. A key focus has been simplifying cross-border travel and developing joint tourism products centered on the shared cultural and historical heritage of the Silk Road.

The planned e-visa system also builds on Turkmenistan's broader visa reform agenda. In 2025, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed legislation introducing electronic visas to simplify entry procedures, support business travel and boost tourism. While implementation is still underway, the current work with Uzbekistan represents one of the first practical steps toward integrating the new system into bilateral travel.

The two neighboring countries have also been strengthening border cooperation. Since 2024, residents of several border regions have benefited from simplified local border-crossing arrangements, while both governments have continued working on expanding transport links, trade and people-to-people exchanges. Officials view easier travel procedures as an important tool for supporting tourism, business contacts and regional economic integration.