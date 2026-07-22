Turkmenbashi port begins e-TIR pilot operations with Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. The Turkmenbashi International Seaport has started pilot cargo transit operations using the electronic e-TIR system on the Azerbaijan–Turkmenistan–Uzbekistan route.

This is reflected in the statement of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan.

The pilot operations are being carried out from July 22 to 24 as part of a technical support program organized with the participation of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE). The testing at the seaport follows a technical training program launched on July 20 at the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan.

"With the support of UNECE, pilot transport operations using the eTIR system will be conducted, and training sessions will be delivered by IRU expert Vakhtang Zaranjia," the statement says.

Earlier, representatives of the customs authorities of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, as well as specialists from the IRU, UNECE and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), held discussions on the implementation of electronic transit procedures and the organization of pilot cargo movements along the multimodal corridor.

The e-TIR system enables the digital exchange of customs transit information and replaces traditional paper-based Carnet TIR procedures. The implementation of the system is expected to facilitate transit operations and improve coordination between customs authorities along international transport routes.

Meanwhile, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA) Kanan Gurbanov said that within the framework of the pilot project, cargo has already been delivered from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan via the Caspian Sea and will be sent to Turkmenistan at the next stage.

"This week, the first pilot of e-TIR, that is, electronic TIR transportation, began between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan. The pilot is already nearing completion. The cargo will be sent from Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan, and the first electronic TIR transportation will be carried out. We hope that no problems will arise. Even if they arise, this pilot project is of great importance in eliminating them," he noted.

Gurbanov pointed out that the electronic TIR system replaces the paper TIR carnet and allows for faster implementation of operations in international cargo transportation.