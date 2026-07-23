Kara-Oy hot springs: Where healing waters meet Issyk-Kul (PHOTO)

KARA-OY, Kyrgyzstan, July 23. Representatives of leading Azerbaijani media outlets, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan at the invitation of the Kyrgyz side, continue exploring the country's tourism potential. One of the stops on the media tour was the resort village of Kara-Oy on the northern shore of Lake Issyk-Kul, home to a renowned thermal SPA complex with natural mineral springs.

Even in the middle of summer, thick steam rises above the pools. The hot water emerging from deep underground contrasts with Issyk-Kul’s fresh mountain air, while the voices of tourists from different countries can be heard around the complex. Some come here for relaxation, others for wellness treatments, while many combine both.

As Elmira Ismailova, manager of the spa complex, told Trend's special correspondent during a media tour of Azerbaijani media representatives, the history of the thermal spring begins more than thirty years ago.

"The well was drilled in 1995. Since we started operating at that time, we began obtaining the necessary licenses, and we have been working with these licenses since 1995," she said.

The mineral water flows directly from the well into the pools. At the source, its temperature reaches 57 degrees Celsius, after which a pumping system distributes the water among the complex’s various pools.

"At the source, the temperature is 57 degrees. We distribute it to this pool using a pump. The temperature in this particular pool is currently between 37 and 47 degrees," Ismailova explained.

Next to the hot pools is a pool with cold running water. This combination allows visitors to take contrast baths.

"It is simply regular running water for circulation. The combination of hot and cold water, when used as a contrast treatment, is very beneficial," she noted.

According to the manager, the water has a high level of mineralization and contains potassium, sodium and chlorides.

"The main component is minerals. The water is highly mineralized, it is salty water," Ismailova said.

Although there are no ancient legends associated with the spring, over the years the complex has accumulated many stories from visitors who return again and again.

"There is no legend related to these springs, but many people come and leave with positive results. It can be consumed on an empty stomach. If diluted one to ten, it has a very good effect on the intestinal tract. People also come here for bathing procedures — it is very beneficial for joints. First, the body warms up, then, when the contrast procedure is applied, blood circulation improves and accumulated salts are removed. That is why it has a very good effect on joints," she said.

According to Ismailova, the thermal complex welcomes guests throughout the year. Tourists from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Russia visit most frequently, as well as residents of Bishkek who prefer spending hot summer days on the shores of Issyk-Kul.

"A lot of foreign tourists come, especially from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Many local residents also visit. They come throughout the year. The water is a mineral spring and comes directly from deep underground," the manager said.

She added that the peak tourist season begins in the second half of July and continues until around the 20th of August.

Another unusual procedure offered to visitors is fish massage using Garra rufa fish. These small fish have long become a feature of many SPA centers around the world, and in Kara-Oy they are especially popular among tourists.

According to the complex’s staff, the fish gently remove dead skin cells, open pores and create the effect of a natural micro-massage. The procedure helps improve blood circulation, reduce fatigue and swelling in the legs, has a calming effect on the nervous system and promotes skin renewal due to a special enzyme contained in the fish saliva.

Specialists also emphasize that the procedure is considered safe. During the fish massage, the skin is not damaged, and the fish do not transmit human diseases, as their anatomical and physiological characteristics prevent the spread of such infections.

According to the complex’s employees, many visitors come specifically for this treatment.

"Garra rufa fish improve blood circulation through micro-massage. They reduce swelling and fatigue, have a calming effect on the nervous system. They also remove dead skin, creating a full peeling effect. Currently, many tourists come from Kazakhstan, Russia and Bishkek. When the weather becomes hot, everyone comes here. The main season lasts approximately from July 15 to August 20," the complex staff said.

The combination of hot mineral springs, the cool air of Issyk-Kul and picturesque mountain landscapes makes Kara-Oy one of Kyrgyzstan’s most visited resort destinations, where nature-based recreation is combined with wellness treatments and the peaceful atmosphere of the lakeside.