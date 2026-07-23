Iran proposes visa easing to boost tourism with Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. Iran has proposed easing visa procedures for Iranian citizens as part of broader discussions with Uzbekistan aimed at boosting tourism and increasing visitor flows between the two countries.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan's Tourism Committee following a meeting between Chairman of Uzbekistan's Tourism Committee Abdulaziz Akkulov and Iran's Ambassador to Uzbekistan Mohammad Ali Eskandari.

"The Iranian side proposed simplifying visa procedures for Iranian citizens." the statement said.

The parties reviewed opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the tourism sector, make greater use of the two countries' tourism potential and increase the number of visitors traveling between Uzbekistan and Iran.

"The sides exchanged views on promoting the tourism potential of both countries, increasing tourist travel, expanding direct air connections and developing cooperation in the field of medical tourism," the committee said in a statement.

Iran's delegation proposed simplifying visa procedures for Iranian citizens as part of broader efforts to facilitate travel and encourage greater tourism exchanges.

The officials further agreed to intensify the promotion of Uzbekistan as a tourist destination in the Iranian market while pursuing measures aimed at steadily increasing two-way tourist flows. The discussions highlighted the importance of leveraging the two countries' rich historical and cultural heritage to attract more visitors and diversify tourism products.

According to the committee, the meeting also explored practical steps to strengthen cooperation between tourism authorities and industry stakeholders, including initiatives designed to improve accessibility and expand opportunities for cultural, religious and health-related travel.

Uzbekistan has been actively pursuing closer tourism cooperation with regional partners as part of its broader strategy to diversify inbound tourism markets and increase the sector's contribution to economic growth. Improved air connectivity, streamlined travel procedures and joint promotional campaigns have become key priorities in attracting more international visitors.

The latest talks with Iran reflect these efforts and underscore the growing importance of bilateral cooperation in tourism. If implemented, the proposed measures, including expanded flight connectivity and simplified travel procedures, could support higher visitor numbers, stimulate tourism-related investment and deepen people-to-people ties between the neighboring countries.