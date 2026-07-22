SOCAR and Wood Mackenzie discuss cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Cooperation between SOCAR and Wood Mackenzie was discussed on July 22.

This was announced in a report published by SOCAR.

According to the report, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Wood Mackenzie Chairman and Chief Analyst Simon Flowers.

The meeting noted with satisfaction that Azerbaijan's position as a reliable partner in global energy markets has further strengthened.

The guests were provided with detailed information about SOCAR's strategic goals, the work being done to transform it into an international energy company, its activities in various areas of the energy sector, and the projects it is implementing in Azerbaijan and other countries.

During the conversation, views were exchanged on the prospects for the development of the successful cooperation relations formed between SOCAR and Wood Mackenzie. The parties reviewed current trends in global energy markets and discussed cooperation opportunities in oil and gas processing, renewable energy, decarbonization, as well as the application of digitalization and analytical solutions in the energy sector, and other areas of mutual interest.