Tajikistan, U.S. discuss prospects for mutually beneficial multilateral co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. Tajikistan and the United States discussed the current state and prospects for mutually beneficial multilateral cooperation.

This was stated in a statement issued by the Tajik MFA following a meeting held on July 22 at the U.S. Department of State between Ambassador to the U.S. Zavqi Zavqizoda, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Paul Kapur, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of International Organizations Ronald Criscuolo.

According to the ministry, the parties also discussed the current state and prospects of economic cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan and the United States have continued to deepen political and economic dialogue through regular high-level contacts. Earlier, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington to discuss the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the two sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in strengthening the bilateral partnership based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and long-term mutually beneficial cooperation. Particular attention was given to expanding trade, economic and investment ties, including increasing bilateral trade, improving Tajikistan's investment climate and attracting US companies to priority sectors of the country's economy.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan and the U.S. have maintained diplomatic relations focused on security cooperation, economic development, and regional stability. The two countries continue to engage in areas such as counterterrorism, border security, trade, and humanitarian cooperation. Washington has supported initiatives aimed at strengthening Tajikistan’s economic resilience and institutional development, while Dushanbe views cooperation with the United States as an important element of its broader international partnerships. Bilateral ties have also included dialogue on energy, infrastructure, education, and sustainable development.