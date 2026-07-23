Azerbaijan sheds light on new state standards adopted over 1H2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. During the first six months of 2026, a total of 293 new national standards were adopted in Azerbaijan.

This was reported by the Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization (AZSTAND), which operates under the State Agency for Antimonopoly Supervision and Consumer Market Control under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, the new standards were developed in accordance with the requirements of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Standardization” and other applicable regulatory acts, taking into account the priority areas defined in state programs, and have been brought into line with the current requirements of international standards.

In addition, it was noted that the adopted regulatory documents contribute to improving the safety and quality of products, production processes, and manufacturing methods used in various industries across the country.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the new state standards will create conditions for enhancing the competitiveness of products, expanding the use of innovative technologies, and adapting production processes to international requirements.

Azerbaijan’s new national standards cover key areas aimed at improving quality, safety, and efficiency across strategic sectors of the economy. They focus on areas such as AI, industry, construction, energy, agriculture, food safety, digital technologies, environmental protection, and consumer goods. The introduction of updated standards is designed to align domestic production and services with international requirements while supporting innovation and technological development.