Kyrgyzstan adopts new law to modernize public services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has signed the Law "On Services Provided by State Bodies and Local Self-Government Bodies."

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz president, the law, adopted by the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) on June 11, 2026, is aimed at reducing bureaucracy and modernizing the country's system of state and municipal service delivery.

"The President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov, has signed the Law 'On Services Provided by State Bodies and Local Self-Government Bodies,'" the statement says.

Under the new legislation, state and municipal services will be divided into paid services and civil law-based services provided on a contractual basis. At the same time, the law prohibits charging fees for services that are guaranteed to be provided free of charge under Kyrgyz legislation and allows fee exemptions and benefits for socially vulnerable groups.

A key element of the reform is the digitalization of public services and the introduction of a proactive service model. This will allow certain services to be provided automatically based on information already available to state and local authorities, without requiring citizens to submit an application. Recipients must be notified in advance and will have the right to refuse the service or appeal its outcome.

The legislation also provides alternative methods of accessing public services for people who do not have access to digital technologies, ensuring equal access to government services. In addition, it allows state bodies to involve private-sector providers through outsourcing mechanisms where appropriate.

The law also establishes a Unified Register of Services, which will contain an approved and systematized list of all state and municipal services. Local self-government bodies will be entitled to adopt additional service lists reflecting the specific needs of their respective territories and communities.

The law will enter into force three months after its official publication.