Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan discuss energy sector cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Yerlan Akkenzhenov and Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Energy Altynbek Rysbekov discussed bilateral energy cooperation.

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Energy.

According to the Ministry, the parties reviewed key issues of bilateral energy cooperation, with particular attention given to interaction in the power sector and further strengthening coordination within the framework of regional water and energy cooperation.

The ministers also discussed electricity supply and transit, coordination of power system operations, and the implementation of previously reached agreements. Kazakhstan reaffirmed its readiness to continue close cooperation with the Kyrgyz side to ensure the reliable operation of energy systems and strengthen regional energy partnership.

"Kazakhstan remains a traditional and reliable partner of Kyrgyzstan in the energy sector. We are interested in developing mutually beneficial cooperation and are ready to consistently promote joint solutions that take into account the interests of both countries, ensure the stability of the domestic market, and create conditions for the further development of regional energy partnership," Akkenzhenov said.

Following the meeting, the ministers confirmed their readiness to continue active cooperation on key areas of the bilateral energy agenda.

Meanwhile, in June, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan signed a protocol on water and energy cooperation, formalizing the agreements reached and outlining the next areas of cooperation. The document is aimed at strengthening regional partnership, enhancing the efficiency of joint efforts, and promoting the sustainable development of Central Asia's water and energy sector.