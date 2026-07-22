Astana hosts CICA Senior Officials Committee meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. The regular meeting of the Senior Officials Committee of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) was held at the CICA Secretariat headquarters in Astana under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

During the meeting, participants discussed the activities carried out by Azerbaijan within the framework of its CICA Chairmanship under the theme "Stronger CICA: Digitalization, Connectivity and Sustainable Development in Asia," aimed at strengthening confidence among member states and expanding cooperation.

The Chairmanship briefed participants on developments related to the transformation of CICA into an international organization, including progress in negotiations on the draft Charter. The meeting also featured an exchange of views on the positions of the member states.

Participants reviewed preparations for the CICA Summit, which is scheduled to take place in Baku later this year, and held preliminary discussions on draft outcome documents proposed by Azerbaijan in its capacity as Chair.

In addition, in line with the agenda, the committee discussed issues related to the development of the CICA Secretariat's composition and structure, the expansion of its international partnerships, and concept papers outlining priority areas of cooperation across the Conference's various dimensions.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest within the CICA framework, including the organization's institutional development, related initiatives, and activities carried out in this regard.

