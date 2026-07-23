Salbuurun - living history of Kyrgyz nomads (PHOTO/VIDEO)

CHOLPON-ATA, Kyrgyzstan, July 23. Salbuurun, a unique hunting culture encompassing the art of falconry, working with hunting dogs, and traditional archery, occupies a special place in the picturesque Kyrchyn Gorge, where ancient nomadic traditions come to life against the backdrop of majestic mountains.

It was here that Azerbaijani media representatives, as part of a media tour, learned about one of the most striking elements of Kyrgyzstan's intangible cultural heritage. Almaz Akunov, founder and president of the Salbuurun Federation, spoke with Trend's special correspondent about its revival.

According to him, Salbuurun is more than just hunting in the traditional sense. For nomadic peoples, it has been a way of life for centuries, a means of survival, a means of protecting family and household, and an important part of their spiritual and cultural traditions.

"Salbuurun is an ancient nomadic hunting culture based on the integrated use of falcons, hunting dogs, and the traditional bow. It was once more than just a craft, but a means of survival, a means of protection and defense. This tradition was passed down from generation to generation, but over time, it began to fade. In 2006, we began its revival. I am a former athlete myself, a master of sports in freestyle wrestling, and thanks to the creation of the Federation, we were able to reconstruct this complex hunting culture and transform it into a national sport," Akunov explained.

Today, the Kyrchyn Gorge has become one of the main venues where ancient traditions are given new life. It's here that young people can not only witness ancient customs but also become part of them.

"This place is very helpful in engaging young people in the study of traditional knowledge and cultural heritage. Traditional hunting is being promoted throughout Kyrgyzstan today. The word 'hunting' should be understood first and foremost as part of culture and tradition," he noted.

According to Akunov, in recent years, several national sports that were recently on the brink of extinction have been brought back to life.

"We have succeeded in reviving several traditional Kyrgyz sports. We have also restored falconry schools, where young people learn to care for, train, and use birds of prey, both in competitive and legal hunting," he said.

Falcons and golden eagles were of particular interest to the media tour participants.

However, caring for birds of prey requires daily work and dedication.

"Birds of prey need to be trained daily. If not, they lose their motor and hunting skills. That's why we train them year-round. This lifestyle also instills discipline in young people: they need to care for horses, feed dogs and birds, and practice traditional archery. There's hardly any time left for idle leisure," he said.

By reviving ancient traditions, the federation is focusing not only on preserving cultural heritage but also on developing modern national sports.

"This is both a national sport and an important part of our cultural heritage. We hold competitions that evaluate the speed and accuracy of falcons, the performance of golden eagles, and the skill of traditional archery. All of this is based on practical skills that were once essential to nomads' daily lives," Akunov emphasized.

Today, the salbuurun is once again becoming a symbol of the connection between generations. Here, among the Kyrchyn mountains, traditions that until recently might have been relegated to the pages of history are once again brought to life—in the flight of golden eagles, the whistle of arrows, and the daily work of people for whom preserving their ancestral heritage has become their life's work.