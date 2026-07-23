Azercell expands its global technology collaborations to accelerate AI innovation

Company collaborates with Starburst, a leading provider of enterprise data and AI platforms

As part of its long-term digital transformation strategy, “Azercell Telecom” LLC continues to strengthen its artificial intelligence capabilities through collaboration with leading global technology companies. The company's latest collaboration with Starburst, a leading provider of enterprise data and AI platforms, marks another important step in building a modern, AI-ready data ecosystem that enables faster innovation and more data-driven decision-making.

Through this partnership, Azercell has modernized its approach to enterprise data management by creating a unified data environment that simplifies access to information across the organization. The platform enables teams to analyze data more efficiently, supports the development of AI-powered solutions and provides a scalable foundation for future innovation.

By eliminating data silos and improving access to trusted information, the solution enhances collaboration across business and technology teams while enabling faster analytics, more informed decision-making and greater operational efficiency. The initiative also supports the company's ongoing efforts to integrate artificial intelligence into a wide range of business processes and customer-focused services.

The collaboration reflects Azercell's broader strategy of building a robust ecosystem of international technology partners to advance its AI capabilities. In recent years, the company has expanded its cooperation with global technology leaders, reinforcing its position as one of the key enablers of Azerbaijan’s digital ecosystem.

The successful implementation has also been featured by Starburst as a global customer sucess story, highlighting Azercell's approach to building an AI-ready enterprise data platform and showcasing the company's digital transformation journey to an international audience.