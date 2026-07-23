Kyrgyzstan to host SCO foreign ministers' meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. A meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states will be held in Kyrgyzstan's Cholpon-Ata on July 24.

This is stated in information published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

"On July 24, 2026, the regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states will be held in Cholpon-Ata under the chairmanship of the Kyrgyz Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

The meeting will take place in the year marking the 25th anniversary of the SCO and will be one of the key high-level events held during Kyrgyzstan's chairmanship of the organization under the theme "25 Years of the SCO: Together Towards Sustainable Peace, Development and Prosperity."

The event will bring together the foreign ministers of the SCO member states, as well as representatives of the organization's permanent bodies.

Participants are expected to discuss current international and regional issues, as well as the state and prospects of multifaceted cooperation within the SCO. Particular attention will be given to strengthening peace, security and stability across the SCO region, expanding trade and economic cooperation, deepening cultural and humanitarian ties, and enhancing the effectiveness of the organization.

The ministers will also coordinate draft documents and review preparations for the upcoming SCO Summit to be held in Bishkek.

Holding the meeting in Cholpon-Ata, which holds the status of the SCO's Tourism and Cultural Capital for 2025–2026, is intended to highlight the significance of the organization's 25th anniversary and promote greater unity, mutual trust and comprehensive cooperation among the SCO member states.