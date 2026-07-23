Uzbekistan, Belarus' Bremino Group deepen co-op across key sectors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. Uzbekistan's Fergana Region and Belarus' Bremino Group discussed expanding trade, investment and transport-logistics cooperation.

This was reflected in the statement by the Fergana Regional Administration following a meeting between Governor Khayrullo Bozorov and Aleksandr Zaitsev, head of Belarus-based Bremino Group.

According to the regional administration, the meeting followed Bozorov's recent working visit to Belarus, during which the sides reached preliminary agreements on strengthening bilateral cooperation.

During the talks, the parties reviewed opportunities to expand mutually beneficial trade and economic ties, attract investment and implement joint projects in the transport and logistics sector.

"The parties discussed the further development of mutually beneficial trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as the implementation of joint projects in the transport and logistics sector," the regional administration said in a statement.

The meeting focused on identifying practical areas of cooperation that could facilitate trade flows and improve logistics connectivity between the two countries. The sides also discussed prospects for advancing previously reached agreements through concrete investment initiatives and business partnerships.

While no financial details or timelines for specific projects were disclosed, the discussions underscored the growing interest of both sides in expanding commercial cooperation and strengthening regional logistics infrastructure.

Belarus has been seeking to deepen economic engagement with Uzbekistan through industrial, logistics and investment partnerships, while Uzbekistan continues to promote regional development by attracting foreign investors to projects across its provinces. Cooperation with international logistics companies is viewed as part of the country's broader strategy to improve supply chains, facilitate trade and strengthen its position as a transport hub in Central Asia.

The latest talks reflect continued efforts by regional authorities to translate high-level agreements into practical business projects, with transport and logistics remaining one of the priority areas of Uzbekistan-Belarus economic cooperation.