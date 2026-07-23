Kazakhstan’s Ozenmunaigas sets ambitious oil production target

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. KazMunayGas subsidiary Ozenmunaigas is expected to maintain sustainable oil production at 5.9 million tons annually by 2030, the KMG said.

The target was discussed during a working meeting at Ozenmunaigas chaired by KazMunayGas Chairman Askhat Khassenov as part of his visit to the Mangystau region. The meeting focused on the implementation of the company's long-term development strategy.

According to KazMunayGas, the strategy includes measures to expand the resource base, increase the oil recovery factor, and ensure stable production through 2030.

Particular attention was given to the rehabilitation program for mature oil fields, improvements to waterflood management across 157 production zones, and the development of an integrated reservoir simulation model for the Uzen and Karamandybas fields.

"One of the key priorities is replenishing the resource base, including through the drilling of two appraisal wells at depths exceeding 3,000 meters. The company expects these activities to add more than 500,000 tons of oil resources," KazMunayGas said.

The strategy also provides for the introduction of enhanced oil recovery technologies, expanded scientific and technical support for field development, and additional research, including geochemical analysis of produced water to improve reservoir performance.

KazMunayGas said Ozenmunaigas is also accelerating the digital transformation of its operations during Kazakhstan's Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence. AI agents based on the ABAI intelligent system are being introduced to support engineering decisions, improve geological and technical operations, and optimize field development.

Meanwhile, a separate meeting at Mangistaumunaigas reviewed the company's long-term development strategy.

The discussions focused on expanding the resource base, including the development of satellite fields with combined geological reserves exceeding 20 million tons. The strategy through 2032 includes 3D seismic surveys at six satellite fields, appraisal drilling, the development of updated geological models, expansion of mining allotments at the Kalamkas, Zhetybay and South Zhetybay fields, as well as exploration of deep Triassic-Paleozoic horizons and new prospective areas in the South Mangyshlak and Ustyurt-Buzachi oil and gas basins.

KazMunayGas added that the ABAI artificial intelligence system will also be used at Mangistaumunaigas to assess drilling prospects, select geological and technical measures, and improve field development efficiency.

Following the meetings, Khassenov instructed the management of both companies to ensure the implementation of strategic initiatives aimed at expanding the resource base and accelerating the digital transformation of production processes, while also improving employees' working and social conditions.