Kazakhstan allocates over $20mln for KazSat-3R communications satellite

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. Kazakhstan's government has allocated 10.4 billion tenge (about $22 million) from its reserve fund for the development of the KazSat-3R communications satellite, the press service of the Kazakh government reported.

The corresponding resolution was signed by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

"The funding will be used to develop the KazSat-3R satellite, which will replace the existing KazSat-3 spacecraft. The current satellite is scheduled to reach the end of its operational life in 2029, and the new satellite is expected to ensure the uninterrupted operation of Kazakhstan's national satellite communications system", the government said.

The project is aimed at further developing the country's satellite communications network and telecommunications sector. It is expected to ensure the stable operation of satellite communications and broadcasting networks while expanding internet access in sparsely populated and remote areas.

The project is also expected to enhance Kazakhstan's information security and strengthen its technological sovereignty.

According to the government, currently, the KazSat satellite communications system is used by the country's largest telecommunications operators and government agencies. It provides television and radio broadcasting, data transmission, mobile communications, and internet access services. The system serves 19 telecommunications operators and more than 2 million television subscribers.

The government noted that Kazakhstan has been implementing a broad modernization program for its telecommunications infrastructure. Over the past two years, high-speed internet coverage has reached 99% of the population, while more than 4,500 rural settlements have gained access to broadband services.

Satellite technologies are being used to provide connectivity in remote and hard-to-reach areas where building terrestrial infrastructure is economically or technically challenging. Other major projects include the expansion of fiber-optic networks in rural areas, the Last Mile connectivity initiative, the rollout of 5G networks, improved mobile coverage along highways, and the deployment of advanced satellite solutions.

The government added that more than 90% of public services are now available online, while the launch of domestic supercomputing capacity and the unified QazTech digital platform is expected to support the further development of artificial intelligence and Kazakhstan's digital economy.

According to the government, the KazSat-3R project, together with new Earth observation initiatives, will further strengthen Kazakhstan's space industry and expand its technological capabilities.