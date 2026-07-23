Heart of World Nomad Games: With what Kyrchyn tract to surprise visitors (PHOTO/VIDEO)

CHOLPON-ATA, Kyrgyzstan, July 23. The Kyrchyn tract, where visitors are currently learning about Salbuurun traditions and nomadic culture, will become the center of the year's main international event very soon. It will host the main competitions of the 6th World Nomad Games from August 31 to September 6, bringing together participants from dozens of countries.

Askaraly Madaminov, Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy and Chief of Staff of the Kyrchyn location, told Trend's special correspondent during a media tour of Azerbaijani media representatives in Kyrgyzstan, that namely this gorge will become the main venue for the Games.

"Several venues are planned for the World Nomad Games, but the primary one is the Kyrchyn gorge. Construction of an ethno-village is currently in full swing here," he said.

According to him, guests will be treated to more than just a sports program. The grounds will feature themed zones, an ethno food court, and ethno restaurants where Kyrgyzstan's best establishments will showcase national cuisine. There will also be artisan and folk crafts stalls selling arts and crafts and souvenirs dedicated to the World Nomad Games.

"The main construction work should be completed in early August. The most difficult stages are already behind us. Now all that remains is finishing work, decorating the set, and adding the finishing touches," Madaminov noted.

He emphasized that the choice of Kyrchyn as the main venue wasn't accidental.

"This location was chosen for the first World Nomad Games in 2014. The gorge is of great historical significance. Our ancestors lived here in ancient times, as did Saka warriors and commanders before the Common Era," the deputy minister explained.

According to Madaminov, the main mission of the World Nomad Games is to preserve and promote traditional sports, many of which are not represented on the Olympic program.

"The first three World Nomad Games were held in Kyrgyzstan. After the third Games, many experts and scholars in the fields of sports and culture were surprised by the scale and concept of this project. Some even called the Nomad Games an alternative to the Olympic Games. The main goal of the project is to showcase and revive traditional sports of the world's peoples, many of which have been forgotten. These include various types of national wrestling, equestrian disciplines, traditional games, and other elements of the cultural heritage of nomadic peoples," he said.

Speaking about Azerbaijan's participation, Madaminov noted that he does not yet have up-to-date information about the national bid, but expressed confidence that Azerbaijani athletes will participate in the competition.

"I'd like to point out that the World Nomad Games program includes national wrestling styles from various countries, including the Azerbaijani national wrestling, Gulash, as well as Kazakh national wrestling. These disciplines are part of the Games' core sports program," he emphasized.