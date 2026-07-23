Kyrgyzstan, India discuss expanding trade, investment cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. Kyrgyzstan and India discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and tourism.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz MFA, the discussions took place on July 23 during a meeting between Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev and India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers in Cholpon-Ata.

During the meeting, the sides discussed measures to increase bilateral trade, attract investment, expand industrial cooperation and promote tourism exchanges. Particular attention was also paid to strengthening interbank cooperation.

The ministers also held an in-depth exchange of views on prospects for cooperation within the SCO and reviewed the schedule of upcoming high-level and top-level contacts.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to further deepen mutually beneficial cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and India.