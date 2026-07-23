Azerbaijan's green energy projects reach Int'l carbon milestone (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. Another historic milestone has been achieved in Azerbaijan’s energy sector.

According to information released by Azerenergy OJSC, as part of its cooperation with SOCAR Trading, the small hydropower plants “Chirag-1,” “Chirag-2,” “Soyugbulag,” “Meydan,” and “Gamishli,” located in the Kalbajar District, have been successfully registered to receive international carbon credits. An annual reduction in carbon emissions of 37,000 metric tons will be verified for these plants, after which the corresponding carbon credits will be issued.

In mid-January of this year, the “Mirik” and “Garagishlag” small hydropower plants, located in the Lachin District, received 10,745 carbon credits from the Swiss-based international carbon project certification body, Gold Standard. These were Azerbaijan’s first carbon credits obtained through renewable energy projects on the international carbon market and are considered a significant milestone in the country’s “green energy” history.

Work on obtaining carbon credits is ongoing. The process of international registration is currently underway for the “Mishni,” “Alkhasli,” and “Agbulag-2” small hydropower plants located in the Lachin District. At the same time, the project documentation prepared to obtain carbon credits for the “Shayifli,” “Jahangirbeyli,” “Zangilan,” and “Sheylanli” hydroelectric power plants, located in the Zangilan district, is being evaluated by international experts.

The “Agbulag-2” and “Sheylanli” hydroelectric power plants, built by OJSC “Azerenergy,” were commissioned on the 11th of this month, while the remaining plants were commissioned earlier, in 2023, 2024, and 2025—with the participation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.