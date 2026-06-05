President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijan national team on European minifootball title (PHOTO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the Azerbaijan national team on winning the European Minifootball Championship, Trend reports.

A post was shared on the social media accounts of the head of state.

" The Azerbaijan national minifootball team, which won the European title in 2022 and became world champion in 2025, has written another glorious chapter in our country’s sporting history by reclaiming the European crown. Achieving such a victory in a team sport makes this success all the more significant.

I sincerely congratulate our team on this remarkable achievement and wish our national squad continued success," the post reads.