Uzbekistan, Slovakia central banks sign co-op memorandum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The Central Bank of Uzbekistan and the National Bank of Slovakia have signed a memorandum of cooperation aimed at strengthening collaboration in several key areas of central banking, Trend reports via the Uzbek Central Bank.

The memorandum provides a framework for cooperation between the two institutions in the fields of economic research, monetary policy, financial stability, and monetary operations.

According to the agreement, the parties will work to enhance professional dialogue between their central banks through joint meetings, training programs, and seminars. The memorandum also seeks to promote the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and international best practices.

The document is expected to support closer institutional cooperation and contribute to capacity building in areas related to central banking and financial sector development.