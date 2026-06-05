Azerbaijan refutes allegations by Middle East Eye and Haaretz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) has strongly condemned allegations published by foreign media outlets regarding the country's involvement in regional conflict, Trend reports.

In an official statement released, the Agency categorically rejected reports circulated by Middle East Eye (middleeasteye.net) and Haaretz (haaretz.com) information resources on June 5, 2026, which claimed that Israel allegedly used Azerbaijani territory during the military conflict with Iran.

"The allegations published on June 5, 2026, by middleeasteye.net and haaretz.com information resources regarding Israel's alleged use of Azerbaijani territory during the war with Iran constitute a gross manipulation circulated without any reference to facts and pure disinformation, which are also intended to mislead the international community, create tension in the region, and undermine regional stability and interstate relations," the statement reads.