President Ilham Aliyev allocates funding to Azerbaijan's Minifootball Federation

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. A total of 1 million manat ($590,000) has been allocated to Azerbaijan's Minifootball Federation, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

By the decree, the mentioned amount has been allocated to the Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation from the reserve fund of the President of Azerbaijan, provided for in the 2026 state budget, in connection with the Azerbaijani national team becoming the European champion in minifootball in 2026.

The Ministry of Finance must provide financing in the amount specified in the decree.