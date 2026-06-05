Baku Initiative Group shares footage on anniversary of Amritsar events (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Footage on the anniversary of the 1984 Amritsar events has been shared on the social media accounts of the Baku Initiative Group, Trend reports.

On June 3, an international conference entitled "June 1984, Amritsar events: India's transnational repression of ethnic minorities in the context of genocide" was held at Baku State University, organized by the Baku Initiative Group.

Representatives of the Dalit community, who suffer from the repressive and systematic discriminatory policies of the Indian government, participated in the event held in Azerbaijan for the first time.

The event discussed the issues of keeping the alleged transnational repression and systematic persecution policy of the Indian government against ethnic and religious minorities, especially representatives of the Sikh and Dalit diasporas and their family members, on the agenda of international organizations.

The conference also discussed the issues related to the attacks, acts of violence, and human losses against the Sikh community and their religious and cultural values ​​during the Amritsar events in June 1984, as well as the international legal assessment of these events and the implementation of India's international obligations regarding the rights of ethnic minorities.

In early June 1984, the Indian government launched an armed operation against the Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) complex in Amritsar, considered one of the holiest religious sites of the Sikh community. According to reports from international non-governmental organizations, independent sources, and eyewitness accounts, up to 8,000 civilians were killed in Amritsar and the surrounding areas.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DZMYhHgte49/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6KxQC-zHQo

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https://www.tiktok.com/@bakuinitiativegroup/video/7647789128636976391

https://x.com/bakuinitiative/status/2062777846435631586

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7468544012837085184