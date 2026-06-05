Azerbaijan prioritizes issue of water level changes in Caspian Sea - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The issue of water level changes in the Caspian Sea is the key priority for Azerbaijan, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rashad Ismayilov said at the international conference dedicated to World Environment Day (WED) in Baku under the slogan "Inspired by Nature. For the sake of the climate. For the sake of our future" today, Trend reports.

"The issue of changing water levels in the Caspian Sea is our top priority. Monitoring and discussions have already begun with the three Caspian littoral countries," he explained.

According to him, Azerbaijan has already joined more than 20 environmental conventions and protocols.

"This is a clear indicator of our country's commitment to the global environmental and climate agenda and the importance it attaches to international cooperation.

By hosting COP29, Azerbaijan has become an important center of dialogue in the climate negotiations process and has played an active role in strengthening global solidarity. Some time ago, Azerbaijan successfully hosted the 10th session of the World Urban Forum together with the UN-Habitat Program. Such events, among other things, have contributed to the growth of the ecological culture and ecological thinking of our population," the minister noted.