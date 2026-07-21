President Ilham Aliyev's Germany visit cements new stage in Azerbaijan-Germany partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Berlin has become the venue where Azerbaijan and Germany confirmed their readiness to elevate bilateral relations to a new level.

President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Germany marked one of the most significant developments in bilateral relations in recent years. Talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz demonstrated that cooperation between the two countries is gradually expanding beyond the traditional energy agenda and taking on a more strategic character.

The dialogue with Steinmeier is particularly noteworthy, as it has consistently developed in a constructive manner. The German president visited Azerbaijan several times during his tenure as foreign minister, is well acquainted with the region, and remains one of Germany's most influential foreign policy figures.

During their meeting in Berlin, Steinmeier described Azerbaijan and Germany as "an island of stability" against the backdrop of developments in the region and around the world. The remark reflected not only a high level of political trust but also both countries' determination to deepen cooperation amid continued global uncertainty.

Another important outcome was Germany's recognition of Azerbaijan's growing role in strengthening Europe's energy security. The issue has gained additional significance since direct supplies of Azerbaijani gas to Germany via the Southern Gas Corridor began in January 2026. The total volume of the relevant contracts currently stands at around 2 billion cubic meters annually.

President Ilham Aliyev stressed that energy cooperation continues to expand. "Today, our gas is delivered to 10 European Union member states, which is undoubtedly a significant contribution to energy security.Considering that Azerbaijan also exports its oil to Germany and is determined to deliver its green energy to the Europe in the future, cooperation in the energy sector will be very wide-ranging," he said.

Economic indicators reinforce this trend. Bilateral trade between Azerbaijan and Germany reached approximately 1.7 billion euros in 2025, while trade turnover approached $573 million in the first six months of 2026. Germany remains among the largest buyers of Azerbaijani crude oil, importing more than 360,000 tons worth around $211 million according to the latest data. Azerbaijan, in turn, imports German machinery, industrial equipment, vehicles, and electronics, while German foreign direct investment in Azerbaijan reached $26.3 million last year.

The key political outcome of the visit was the signing of the Joint Declaration on the Strategic Agenda for Bilateral Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Republic of Germany. The document formalizes a new stage in bilateral relations and envisages broader cooperation across nearly all major areas, including the economy, energy, transport connectivity, science, innovation, education, digital transformation, and security.

Commenting on the agreements, President Aliyev said: " I am confident that the documents signed today will elevate our relations to a new level. We had already wished for the start of a strategic dialogue, and we have achieved it."

Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz also highlighted the positive trajectory of bilateral ties. "I am delighted that relations between Germany and Azerbaijan are developing very dynamically," Merz said, adding that greater regional stability creates additional opportunities for economic cooperation.

Transport connectivity also featured prominently in the discussions. Against the backdrop of continuing tensions in the Middle East, concerns surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, and efforts to establish more resilient trade routes, Germany is increasingly viewing the Middle Corridor as one of the most promising links between Europe and Asia. Accordingly, the two sides discussed Azerbaijan's role as a key hub along the route.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that transport cooperation is becoming one of the most promising pillars of the bilateral agenda.

"German–Azerbaijani cooperation is also of great importance regarding connectivity and transit capabilities, as German companies have achieved significant success in this field," he said, adding that Azerbaijan continues to modernize its transport infrastructure and strengthen its role as a bridge between Central Asia and Europe.

Regional security was another major topic of the talks. President Steinmeier congratulated President Aliyev on the progress achieved in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, while Chancellor Merz described the initialed peace agreement as a historic opportunity to finally overcome a decades-long conflict. For Berlin, the issue carries not only political but also economic significance, as a stable South Caucasus is becoming an increasingly important part of emerging transport and energy corridors linking Europe and Asia.

President Aliyev also underscored the broader significance of bilateral ties. "Germany, as a leading country in the European Union, is increasing its influence in the South Caucasus. Azerbaijani-German relations will contribute not only to bilateral ties, but also to cooperation, peace, and tranquility throughout our region," he said.

This assessment captures the broader outcome of the Berlin visit. Azerbaijan-Germany relations are steadily evolving into a strategic partnership encompassing energy, transport, investment, digital technologies, and regional security. At the same time, President Aliyev's direct dialogue with Germany's leadership remains one of the key drivers of this process, translating political understanding into concrete agreements and long-term projects. The strategic declaration signed in Berlin demonstrates that both countries view this stage not as the conclusion of another diplomatic visit, but as the foundation for further deepening their partnership.