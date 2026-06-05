Turkmenistan, U.S. business community discuss expanding economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Turkmenistan and representatives of the United States business community reviewed prospects for the expansion of trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The discussions were held during a meeting between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Executive Director of the Turkmen-U.S. Business Council, Eric Stewart, who is currently visiting the country.

In the course of the meeting, the parties examined opportunities to strengthen ties between the business communities of Turkmenistan and the United States, as well as the potential for initiating new joint projects.

The participants underscored that trade and economic cooperation constitute a central pillar of Turkmen-U.S. bilateral relations.

They also highlighted Turkmenistan’s ongoing collaboration with major U.S. companies, including Boeing, General Electric, John Deere, Case New Holland, and Nicklaus Design, and emphasized the role of the Turkmen-U.S. Business Council in facilitating investment projects and fostering business contacts between the two countries.

President Berdimuhamedov affirmed Turkmenistan’s support for the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation with American enterprises and expressed readiness to consider concrete proposals for the implementation of new joint projects.

In turn, Eric Stewart reiterated the interest of U.S. businesses in enhancing their presence in the Turkmen market and participating in prospective investment initiatives.